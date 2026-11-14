🚨 Tanker hits river cruise boat in New Orleans; dozens hurt

At least 180 passengers and crew were rescued on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 after the Atlantic Asphalt tanker lost control and hit the American Heritage river cruise paddleboat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans.

The impact sank the paddleboat. 32 people were taken to the hospital, and the mayor said none of the injuries are critical.

The crash happened while the cruise boat was docked. Tugboat operators, nearby workers, police, and other rescuers pulled people from the 66°F river and from the listing vessel.

The American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, was finishing an eight-day Mississippi River cruise with 129 passengers aboard when it was struck.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker, about 520 feet long, specializes in carrying asphalt and bitumen and was headed to New Orleans under a Marshall Islands flag.

Officials and the cruise line are working with the U.S. Coast Guard and will release more information as it becomes available.