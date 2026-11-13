📢 NOPD continues traffic camera overtime audit

The New Orleans Police Department is still conducting a detailed audit of traffic camera overtime assignments.

So far, NOPD says:

They found additional records from Verra Mobility’s different tracking systems that were not in the first data release .

from Verra Mobility’s different tracking systems that were . Some apparent overlaps in officer assignments were caused by time zone differences between Louisiana and Arizona timestamps and do not represent real overlaps.

were caused by between Louisiana and Arizona timestamps and do not represent real overlaps. The audit is looking at all duties performed during these assignments, not just ticket writing.

during these assignments, not just ticket writing. No individual wrongdoing has been found yet. If the final audit shows conduct that needs investigation, NOPD says it will take appropriate action.

NOPD says it will publicly release verified findings once the audit is complete and asks the public not to assume officers did anything wrong before all facts are reviewed.

For emergencies, call 911. To report crime anonymously and possibly earn up to $2,500, call (504) 822-1111. You can also sign up online for NOPD email alerts from the City of New Orleans.