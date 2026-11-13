📚 Discover a “forgotten” Pulitzer-winning author

Local columnist Roger Hardaway wraps up his series on overlooked writers by spotlighting Shirley Ann Grau, a New Orleans author born in 1929 who died in 2020.

Grau:

Studied English at Tulane University but refused graduate study when she learned scholarships went only to men.

but refused graduate study when she learned scholarships went only to men. Raised four children , which limited her writing time.

, which limited her writing time. Still managed to publish six novels and three short story collections between the 1950s and 1990s .

and between the . Won the 1965 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for her novel “The Keepers of the House.”

for her novel Wrote early works in the Southern gothic style, later focusing more on feminism and women’s issues.

Hardaway notes that while Grau is still respected in academic circles, most casual readers don’t know her. He suggests that anyone who reads for pleasure try books by Irwin Shaw, Meyer Levin, or Shirley Ann Grau for well-crafted, entertaining fiction.