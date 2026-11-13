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⚠️ City outlines next steps on driverless ride-hailing rules
⚠️ City working on rules for driverless ride-hailing in New Orleans
On November 12, 2026, the City Council’s Governmental Affairs Committee met to discuss Ordinance No. 35,613, which would set rules for for-hire autonomous vehicles, including driverless ride-hailing services.
The proposed ordinance would:
- Amend Chapter 162 of the City Code
- Create a permitting and licensing system
- Set fees and operating requirements for these vehicles in New Orleans
The Council is working with Jefferson Parish and the Mayor’s Administration to keep rules as consistent as possible between the two parishes. The ordinance is not being rushed and will likely be taken up at the December 17 Regular City Council meeting. Another Governmental Affairs Committee meeting will be held before then to present the finalized ordinance.
Other items:
- The confirmation hearing for Sharon Franklin-Brown as interim Parks and Parkways director was withdrawn.
- Edith Jones and Eric J. Jones’ appointments to the Industrial Development Board were deferred.
- A waiver for Laurie Guimont’s appointment to the Audubon Commission was approved and will go to the November 19 Regular Council agenda for a vote.
More Info: Governmental Affairs Committee Meeting Summary - N...
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