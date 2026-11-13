⚠️ City working on rules for driverless ride-hailing in New Orleans

On November 12, 2026, the City Council’s Governmental Affairs Committee met to discuss Ordinance No. 35,613, which would set rules for for-hire autonomous vehicles, including driverless ride-hailing services.

The proposed ordinance would:

Amend Chapter 162 of the City Code

of the City Code Create a permitting and licensing system

Set fees and operating requirements for these vehicles in New Orleans

The Council is working with Jefferson Parish and the Mayor’s Administration to keep rules as consistent as possible between the two parishes. The ordinance is not being rushed and will likely be taken up at the December 17 Regular City Council meeting. Another Governmental Affairs Committee meeting will be held before then to present the finalized ordinance.

Other items: