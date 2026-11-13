⚠️ Brake tag enforcement paused while state updates rules

On November 12, 2026, the New Orleans City Council Transportation Committee met to discuss several transportation updates.

Autonomous vehicles

The committee reviewed Ordinance No. 35,613, which would set permits, fees, and operating rules for for-hire autonomous and driverless ride-hailing vehicles in New Orleans. The Council is working with Jefferson Parish and the Mayor’s Administration to align rules across both parishes.

Regional Transit Authority (RTA)

The new RTA CEO, Justin Augustine III, was introduced. Councilmembers asked for improvements like better bus stops and an updated RTA mobile app.

Airport flights and projects

Louis Armstrong International Airport is adding and expanding flights to cities like London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Orlando, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Tampa, and Mexico City (Aeromexico nonstop service starts June 17, 2027).

Major projects include upgrades to baggage screening, roads, runways, parking, TSA checkpoints, and terminal areas, with work running through January 2028.

Brake tag / inspection changes

Because of a new state law (R.S. 32:1304.1) and upcoming QR code stickers, the City is reworking how its brake tag program fits with state rules.