📅 Share your ideas on the future of West End

Jefferson Parish, the City of New Orleans, and the State of Louisiana are asking for public input on how to redevelop the West End park area on Lake Pontchartrain’s shoreline.

Two community meetings are scheduled:

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5–7 p.m.

Christopher Room, 6254 Vicksburg St, New Orleans, LA 70124

Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 5–7 p.m.

Lakeside Country Club, 1520 Rose Garden Dr, Metairie, LA 70005

Leaders recently signed a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement to move forward with choosing a developer to bring West End back as a vibrant gathering place for residents and visitors, for the first time since Hurricane Katrina.

Anyone can attend and speak. For details, call Councilman Hans Liljeberg’s office at (504) 736-6634.