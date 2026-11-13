New Orleans’ creative scene is busy right now—film, TV, and digital media shops are all hiring. If you work with cameras, words, or pixels, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: SWAYBOX STUDIOS®

SWAYBOX STUDIOS® Location: New Orleans, LA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shape the visual identity of a new film project in partnership with big names like DC Studios and Warner Bros Pictures Animation. This role blends art and code—building tools in Python/Unreal/Maya so artists can move faster while you also get hands-on with environments and look dev.

Employer: WDSU-TV (Hearst Television)

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave)

Shoot and edit daily news for the local NBC affiliate, from breaking stories to creative live shots. Good fit if you love being out in the field, can carry gear, edit in Adobe Premiere, and want solid big-media benefits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: New Orleans, LA (remote-friendly Deloitte role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,200–$135,800 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Application timeline: Recruiting through 12/31/2026

Edit and shape high-level business research for global C‑suite readers—articles, reports, infographics, and video scripts. Ideal if you have 3+ years editing/writing (business journalism preferred), love fact-checking and AP style, and want to work with a global team on thought leadership.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.