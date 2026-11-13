New Orleans is buzzing with research work right now, especially around data and public health. If you’re into stats, coding, or health equity, Tulane has a couple of solid options.

Employer: Tulane University

Tulane University Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role supporting research teams with Python/R, data management, and building tables/figures for papers and presentations. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s or master’s in a data-related field and want hands-on experience with large datasets and bioinformatics.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Tulane University

Tulane University Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior research role leading multiple projects on youth, maternal health equity, and violence prevention. You’ll manage data and staff, oversee analyses (SAS/Stata preferred), help write grants and publications, and work closely with community partners. Requires a terminal degree (PhD/MD/DVM, etc.) plus 5+ years post-degree research experience.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Tulane updates openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.