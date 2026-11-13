New Orleans has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from higher ed to state government and energy projects. If you like organizing, helping people, or managing systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Milestones (supporting Shell projects)

Milestones (supporting Shell projects) Location: New Orleans, LA – hybrid (in office Tue–Thu)

– hybrid (in office Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead document control for major Gulf of Mexico oil and gas projects. You’ll manage electronic document systems, reports, and a small team (3–5 people) in a fast-moving, global project environment.

Employer: Delgado Community College (Answer Center)

(Answer Center) Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time, WAE (up to 1,245 hours/year)

Pay: $12.03/hour

Help students with Admissions, Financial Aid, and online portals at Delgado’s Answer Center. Good fit if you have at least one year of admin experience and enjoy front-desk style work and student contact.

(Note: This role appears in two postings with the same details; it’s one position with multiple part-time openings.)

Employer: Metropolitan Human Services District (MHSD)

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Classified, Probational (full-time)

Classified, Salary: $3,345 – $6,566/month (final offer based on experience)

(final offer based on experience) Apply by: 11/22/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Support MHSD’s mental health and disability services by managing EHR/ECR systems, data, and quality improvement. Comes with state benefits like health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a path to move up or sideways into something even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.