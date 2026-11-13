Louisiana SPCA Orleans Campus at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd has three dogs ready for adoption: Barth, a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix who is calm and loves attention and treats; Chimkin, an all-white 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who loves plush toys, fetch, walks, and knows how to sit; and Karisma, a 1-year-old mixed-breed who is playful and energetic. Families can meet these dogs Wednesday–Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM at the Orleans Campus.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Louisiana SPCA