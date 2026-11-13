undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Orleans
Three dogs available for adoption at LA SPCA
9 days ago
Louisiana SPCA Orleans Campus at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd has three dogs ready for adoption: Barth, a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix who is calm and loves attention and treats; Chimkin, an all-white 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who loves plush toys, fetch, walks, and knows how to sit; and Karisma, a 1-year-old mixed-breed who is playful and energetic. Families can meet these dogs Wednesday–Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM at the Orleans Campus.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Louisiana SPCA
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.