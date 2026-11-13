New Orleans has some solid options right now if you like keeping goods moving and details tight. These roles range from hands-on inventory work to big-picture consulting.

Employer: Laitram Machinery

Laitram Machinery Location: New Orleans, LA (travel 35–50%+ for field installs)

(travel 35–50%+ for field installs) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Organize parts, tools, and materials from the shop floor all the way to customer sites around the world. This is a great fit if you like physical work, detailed tracking, and travel, with strong benefits like medical/dental/vision, 4 weeks PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, IVF support, and more.

Employer: PwC

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $140,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Help big clients improve planning, transportation, warehousing, and supply chain tech. Good for someone with at least a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year of experience who wants consulting experience, national-brand training, and a wide benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid leave, and more).

Employer: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

Location: Metairie, LA (Two Lakeway, 3850 N. Causeway Blvd., Suite 1100)

Type: Full-time, on-site Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Support inland cargo moves by rail and truck for the world’s largest shipping line. Great entry point into global logistics if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel and data, and want strong benefits from day one, including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution, disability, wellness perks, and partner discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more roles and details that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.