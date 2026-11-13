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🚚 New Orleans Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
New Orleans has some solid options right now if you like keeping goods moving and details tight. These roles range from hands-on inventory work to big-picture consulting.
Installation Inventory Coordinator
- Employer: Laitram Machinery
- Location: New Orleans, LA (travel 35–50%+ for field installs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Organize parts, tools, and materials from the shop floor all the way to customer sites around the world. This is a great fit if you like physical work, detailed tracking, and travel, with strong benefits like medical/dental/vision, 4 weeks PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, IVF support, and more.
Supply Chain Execution Consultant, Experienced Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,000 – $140,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Help big clients improve planning, transportation, warehousing, and supply chain tech. Good for someone with at least a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year of experience who wants consulting experience, national-brand training, and a wide benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid leave, and more).
Logistics Coordinator – Intermodal
- Employer: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company
- Location: Metairie, LA (Two Lakeway, 3850 N. Causeway Blvd., Suite 1100)
- Type: Full-time, on-site Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Support inland cargo moves by rail and truck for the world’s largest shipping line. Great entry point into global logistics if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel and data, and want strong benefits from day one, including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution, disability, wellness perks, and partner discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more roles and details that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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