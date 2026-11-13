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🛒 New Orleans customer service jobs with multiple openings
New Orleans retail is busy right now—lots of stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things moving. Here are several solid options if you want steady hours and face-to-face work.
Store Manager – Hibbett (Algiers)
- Employer: Hibbett
- Location: New Orleans, LA (Algiers)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.50/hour
Lead the whole store, drive sales, and manage a team in a busy athletic/footwear shop. Good fit if you have 3+ years retail management and want responsibility for hiring, scheduling, and hitting sales goals.
Shift Supervisor – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/12/2027
Support the store manager, run shifts, and keep the front end and shelves in good shape. Great if you want leadership experience, flexible hours, and access to part-time benefits like dental, vision, and discounts.
Support Lead (PT) – Five Below
- Employer: Five Below
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Hourly (listed as full-time in posting title, PT support lead role)
- Starting pay: From $11.50/hour
Help run a high-energy discount store, support the crew, and act as Manager on Duty at times. Good for someone with 1+ year of management experience who doesn’t mind staying active, lifting, and working a flexible schedule.
Enrollment Specialist – ACA/ObamaCare
- Employer: Engage Every American
- Location: New Orleans, LA (Louisiana territory, on-the-road)
- Type: Performance-based/independent-style role
- Pay: $20 per approved enrollment (about $100 – $225/day)
Help people enroll in ACA health plans by phone and text using a streamlined, 2-minute enrollment process. Best for self-motivated folks with strong phone skills; a health insurance license may be required depending on the work you do.
Cashier – Out of the Closet Thrift Store
- Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation – Out of the Closet
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Not listed (frontline retail cashier)
Ring up sales, help shoppers, and support a thrift store where 96¢ of every dollar goes to HIV prevention and treatment. Nice option if you want customer service work that also supports a health nonprofit with broad employee benefits.
Ticket Agent – 3 Gran, Inc
- Employer: 3 Gran, Inc
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Part-time, nights
- Pay: From $10.50/hour
Sell tickets, handle cash, and assist customers 2:30 pm to midnight, including weekends and holidays. Good if you’re a night owl with solid customer service and cashier skills; bilingual (English/Spanish) is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too. Don’t wait too long; retail spots in New Orleans tend to fill fast once the right person applies.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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