New Orleans is buzzing with green work right now, from hands-on field roles to high-level consulting. If you care about land, water, and air quality, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: New Orleans & Baton Rouge, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead big, complex site investigation and remediation projects for major energy, tech, and manufacturing clients. This is a senior consulting role where you’ll manage projects, guide strategy, grow client relationships, and mentor junior staff—ideal if you have 4–6+ years of consulting experience and want more leadership.

Employer: Onterris

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$28/hour (depending on experience and location)

Field-based role doing leak detection and repair (LDAR) at oil and gas facilities, using detection tech to find and measure hydrocarbon gas leaks. Good fit if you like hands-on outdoor work, 12-hour day shifts, travel, and tech tools (Excel, Android), and want a job tied directly to air quality and emissions.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: New Orleans, LA (projects across the U.S.)

Type: Full-time, field-based, 3-month term (extendable)

Salary: Not listed

Travel-heavy role overseeing environmental compliance during energy construction projects (pipelines, power lines, renewables, etc.). You’ll run trainings, do field inspections, write daily reports, and coordinate with agencies and contractors—great if you have 4+ years of inspection/monitoring experience and like long days outdoors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.