🏗️ New Orleans Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

New Orleans is busy with infrastructure, power, and building projects, and local firms are staffing up. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid paths here—from entry-level to seasoned specialist.

Employer: HNTB

HNTB Location: New Orleans, LA (also listed in Baton Rouge)

(also listed in Baton Rouge) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Work with a major national firm on transportation and bridge projects, from simple fixes to big, complex jobs. You’ll organize design files, check drawings across disciplines, do quantity calculations, and mentor junior technicians while sharpening your CADD and design software skills.

Employer: Synergy Consulting Engineers

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (title and pay matched to experience)

Join a local MEP consulting firm and own plumbing design on commercial and institutional projects across Louisiana and Texas. You’ll design water, sanitary, storm, and gas systems in Revit, coordinate with other disciplines, and can grow from recent grad to PE with training and mentorship.

Employer: Mott MacDonald

Location: New Orleans, LA (hybrid, at least 3 days in office)

(hybrid, at least 3 days in office) Type: Temporary, Variable Hours (Summer Internship)

Salary: Not listed (pay based on location, education, and experience)

Not listed (pay based on location, education, and experience) Key Dates: Applications open: August 2026 Deadline: November 30, 2026 Program: June 14 – August 20, 2027



Structured 3‑month civil engineering internship where you’ll help design solutions, join site visits, sit in on client meetings, and learn consulting skills. A good fit if you’re working toward a BS or MS in Civil Engineering and want hands-on experience plus mentorship at a global firm.

Employer: Power Infrastructure Vital Engineering, Inc. (PIVE)

Location: New Orleans, LA (hybrid, ~80% in-office, ~10% travel)

(hybrid, ~80% in-office, ~10% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead relay protection and controls design for high‑voltage power projects that keep the grid running and support green energy. You’ll guide project scopes, create specs and drawing packages, mentor junior staff, and work closely with clients—ideal if you have a BS in Engineering (electrical preferred) and at least 2+ years of power experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application while the roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.