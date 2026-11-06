🔬 New Orleans Science Jobs: Multiple Lab & Research Roles

New Orleans has some solid science and research openings right now, from university labs to environmental consulting. If you like lab work, data, and real-world impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: New Orleans, LA (based out of a US ERM office, supporting projects nationwide)

(based out of a US ERM office, supporting projects nationwide) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,600–$144,800/year + potential bonus

Lead complex cultural resources projects across the U.S. for a major sustainability consultancy. You’ll act as a senior archaeological leader—managing fieldwork, reports, permits, and teams—while mentoring staff and helping grow ERM’s cultural resources practice. Graduate degree, 6–8 years’ experience, RPA, and ability to travel are required. Applications accepted on an ongoing basis.

Employer: Eurofins Environment Testing (USA)

Location: New Orleans, LA (onsite lab)

(onsite lab) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 1st shift (flexible hours)

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations in an environmental testing lab focused on asbestos and mold analysis. You’ll supervise analysts, handle QA/QC, keep the lab compliant with EPA/OSHA standards, and troubleshoot instruments, all while staying hands-on with testing. Requires a science bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in a commercial testing lab, and U.S. work authorization (no visa sponsorship).

Employer: Tulane University

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a Tulane research lab running smoothly while also contributing to experiments and data analysis. You’ll supervise staff/students, manage mouse colonies, handle ordering and compliance, and maintain equipment. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years of research experience; neuroscience and animal-handling experience are a plus. Background check, health screening, and possibly drug screening required.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.