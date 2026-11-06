👔 New Orleans Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings

New Orleans has some solid leadership roles open right now, from healthcare and higher ed to logistics and recycling. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Structured 4‑month Engineering Development Program with classroom and hands-on training in UPS operations. Ideal for recent or early-career grads in Industrial/Process/Operations/Supply Chain who want to move into an Industrial Engineering Supervisor role.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment

Location: New Orleans, LA (Caesars New Orleans Casino & Hotel)

(Caesars New Orleans Casino & Hotel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead poker tables, supervise dealers, and keep games running smoothly while protecting casino assets. Good fit if you know poker/pit games, can handle fast-paced, late-hour shifts, and want a leadership role in a major casino.

Employer: Tulane University – School of Medicine

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage programs for the Center for Health Outcomes, Implementation, and Community-Engaged Science (CHOICES), including an NIH-funded R38 program and TIPS seminars. Great for someone with grants/program management experience and strong organizing skills who enjoys working with faculty, trainees, and community partners.

(Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same role, so only included once here.)

Employer: EMR USA Metal Recycling

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on operations management trainee role in a busy metal recycling yard. You’ll learn yard operations, inventory, logistics, scale operations, and team leadership, with a path into depot management—good for someone with a degree or equivalent experience who wants to grow in industrial operations.

Employer: Home Care Solutions (Poydras Home)

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, In-person

Salary: Not listed; benefits include 403(b) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, retirement plan, bonus opportunities

Lead the business side of a long-standing non-medical home care and aging life care agency. You’ll own revenue goals, staffing, budgeting, and service quality—best for someone with 5+ years in home care/elder care/home health/hospice and experience managing teams and budgets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.