🚔 New Orleans public safety jobs with multiple openings

New Orleans is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security and law enforcement pros. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts

HEI Hotels & Resorts Location: New Orleans, LA (French Quarter)

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $17.50/hour

Patrol this Canal & Bourbon Street hotel on foot, respond to emergencies, and keep guests and staff safe. Comes with uniforms, meals, discounted downtown parking, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, hotel discounts).

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Port of New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time (about 16 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00/hour, paid weekly

Shift: 6am–2pm – every Sunday, alternating Mondays, Thursdays & Saturdays

Standing post at the port, checking credentials, and interacting with the public in all weather. You’ll need a valid TWIC card, comfort with computers/tablets, and the ability to stand/walk for long periods. Includes access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation (per policy).

Employer: Caesars Entertainment

Location: New Orleans, LA – Caesars New Orleans Casino & Hotel

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team of security officers on the casino floor, handle incidents, and help protect guests, staff, and company assets. You’ll supervise posts, coach team members, assist with investigations, and must be 21+ and able to obtain a Louisiana Gaming License; prior supervisory or law enforcement/casino security experience is preferred.

Employer: University of New Orleans / LSU New Orleans

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: November 19, 2026 (by 11:59 p.m.)

Provide full police services on campus, including patrols, traffic and parking enforcement, accident and crime investigations, and emergency response. Requires 1 year of law enforcement experience (or qualifying college credits), a Louisiana driver’s license, and current 2100-PSE test scores or valid exemption.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers will train the right person with the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.