🚧 New Orleans Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Openings

New Orleans is busy building and renovating, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles if you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day.

Employer: Solar Alternatives

Solar Alternatives Location: New Orleans, LA

Pay: $25–$35/hr + $1,000 bonus after 90 days

Type: Internship

Work on solar, battery storage, and EV charging installs with an award‑winning local company. Steady Mon–Fri schedule, overtime at 1.5x, 401(k) with 3% match, and 50% of health premium paid while you build in‑demand clean‑energy skills.

Employer: Solar Alternatives

Solar Alternatives Location: New Orleans, LA

Pay: $25–$35/hr + $1,000 bonus after 90 days

Type: Full-time

Full‑time version of the role above: install PV, batteries, generators, and EV chargers with a growing crew. Offers sales bonus opportunities, 2 weeks PTO, 7 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision with half your premium covered.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment

Location: New Orleans, LA (casino & hotel)

(casino & hotel) Type: Full-time

Handle repairs and custom carpentry for furniture, doors, gaming tables, and more inside a major casino property. Good fit if you can read blueprints, know building codes, and don’t mind ladders and lifts in a busy, high‑traffic environment.

Employer: Upchurch

Location: Based in New Orleans, LA – frequent travel

Type: Full-time

Service commercial plumbing systems (water, sewer, gas, specialty piping) for national accounts. Ideal if you have a Journeyman Plumber license, 3+ years commercial experience, and like travel, troubleshooting, and independent field work.

Employer: Terese's Top Works Inc

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Join a local shop building custom cabinets and millwork from blueprint to final finish. Hands‑on role with paid time off and employee discounts, perfect if you love detailed woodworking and seeing high‑quality pieces come together.

Employer: Crescent Waterproofing and Restoration, LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA (commercial job sites)

Pay: From $20/hr

Type: Full-time

Install and maintain sheet membranes, sealants, coatings, and expansion joints on commercial projects. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays, with room to grow if you have 2+ years waterproofing or related trade experience.

Employer: Woodward Design + Build

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Lead budgets and estimates for large, complex builds at a 100‑year‑old New Orleans firm. Best for someone with 10+ years estimating experience, strong software skills, and an interest in mentoring a team and helping win new work; includes PTO, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.