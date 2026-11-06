🚧 Nov 8 second line may delay New Orleans RTA service

🚧 Transit delays possible during Sudan Social Aid & Pleasure Club Second Line

A Sudan Social Aid & Pleasure Club Second Line is scheduled for November 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM in New Orleans.

The New Orleans RTA says this second line may cause delays or detours to bus or streetcar service. Some RTA routes are expected to be affected, and there could also be unplanned changes if the parade route shifts.

If you ride transit on that day, especially around midday, plan a little extra time and check your route before you go.

For the latest info on detours and delays, call Rideline at 504-248-3900.