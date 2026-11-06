💻 New Orleans IT Openings with Multiple Senior Roles

New Orleans tech is buzzing with senior roles right now, from healthcare IT to cloud and cybersecurity. If you’ve built up experience and want impact plus solid pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: New Orleans, LA (Advisory Technology Organization)

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG pay ranges by city (link in posting; CA example: $169,005–$370,530)

Lead large, enterprise IAM programs using tools like SailPoint, Saviynt, and CyberArk. This is a director-level role where you set strategy, mentor teams, and advise executives on identity security across cloud and hybrid environments. 8+ years IAM experience and US work authorization (no visa sponsorship) required; up to 50% travel.

Employer: HDR

Location: New Orleans, LA (one of several possible office locations)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Depends on location; examples from posting – CA: $85,778–$139,250, CO: $77,980–$122,540

Senior data leadership role embedded in HDR’s Federal Programs, shaping how federal contract and project data is defined and reused across the business. You’ll build data standards, align with SAM.gov, FPDS, and lead change management so teams can trust and reuse data for analytics, automation, and AI. 10+ years related experience and strong federal data background preferred.

Employer: EY

Location: New Orleans, LA (role can sit in any US office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (all US offices except certain high-cost areas): $150,400–$343,600

Lead AI-enabled manufacturing and supply chain solutions—think RAG, knowledge graphs, industrial data platforms, and predictive maintenance. You’ll guide multi-disciplinary teams, own solution roadmaps, and build reusable IP for EY’s clients. Requires 8–10+ years across AI, industrial data, or digital manufacturing and comfort leading senior technical teams.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: New Orleans, LA (supporting Navy missions)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800–$198,000 (annualized USD)

Hands-on Oracle DBA/engineer role working on mission-critical Navy systems. You’ll install, secure, and tune Oracle databases and middleware, work across Linux/Windows, and apply security standards like STIG and FIPS 140-2. Requires Secret clearance, a related bachelor’s degree, Security+ / CASP / CISSP, and Oracle or AWS database certification.

Employer: EY

Location: New Orleans, LA (supporting US government cloud programs)

Type: Full-time

Salary (all US offices except certain high-cost areas): $122,200–$228,600

Senior Azure Government platform role owning delivery of secure, scalable cloud infrastructure for large public-sector clients. You’ll set technical direction, drive DevSecOps, and mentor engineers while working with NIST/FedRAMP-style controls. Needs 7+ years cloud engineering, strong Azure IaC/AKS/networking skills, and AZ-104 & AZ-305 certifications.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Epic applications that power patient experience at one of the region’s biggest health systems. You’ll manage projects, budgets, and a technical team, handling both new Epic development and production support. Requires 7+ years in healthcare or project/team management, including 2+ years in a supervisory role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.