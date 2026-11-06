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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in New Orleans
New Orleans has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at the Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit.
Orion
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
A bright little orange boy, Orion is a young kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens like Orion do best with plenty of playtime, gentle handling, and regular vet care.
👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ursa Major
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Ursa Major is a soft gray baby boy with a lot of life ahead of him. As a young kitten, he’ll need a patient adopter who can give him playtime, socialization, and a cozy place to nap.
👉 Meet Ursa Major and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Canis Major
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Another gray cutie, Canis Major is a baby boy who will thrive in a home that can give him toys, climbing spots, and gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet Canis Major and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lenora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Lenora is a tuxedo baby with classic black-and-white markings. She’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Lenora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elijah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan or Fawn (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
With his soft tan coat, Elijah is a sweet little boy ready to start life in a forever home. Like all kittens, he’ll need regular meals, playtime, and vet checkups as he grows.
👉 Meet Elijah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sandy (Tuna-Corn
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Sandy (Tuna-Corn) is a fluffy, medium-haired baby with a rich brown coat. She’ll appreciate regular brushing and a calm, loving home where she can feel safe.
👉 Meet Sandy (Tuna-Corn) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nocturna
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (no longer a tiny kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
From her own description, Nocturna is brave, sweet, and very curious. She “found herself” at the shelter through a “magical twist of fate” and is now ready to explore a real home of her own, with people who will enjoy her cuddles and purrs.
👉 Meet Nocturna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stark
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus
- Phone: (504) 368-5191
Stark describes himself as brave, curious, and sweet. He’s had “many adventures” at the shelter and is now hoping for a new journey with a family who will love him and give him a safe indoor life.
👉 Meet Stark and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus at (504) 368-5191 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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