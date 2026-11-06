🐶 Gentle, Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in New Orleans

New Orleans has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Each of these pups is cared for by the Louisiana SPCA – New Orleans Campus and is hoping to meet their forever family soon.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Autumn is a sweet, charming lady with a lovely mix of mellow and playful. She’s mature and relaxed, friendly with just about everyone she meets, and still has plenty of energy for walks and exploring. After some fun, she’s happy to curl up for a cozy nap.

If you’re looking for a calm companion who still enjoys a bit of adventure, Autumn could be a great fit for your home.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Cookie is a playful, people-loving puppy who enjoys romping in the yard, going for walks, and cuddling with her favorite humans. Her friends describe her as super sweet and friendly, and she’s eager to share her love and energy with a family of her own.

If you want a fun, loyal companion to grow up with your family, Cookie may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Picasso is a handsome young pit bull mix looking for a home to call his own. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy regular exercise, training, and time with his people. The shelter can share more about his personality, energy level, and what kind of home would suit him best.

👉 Meet Picasso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

Niah is a senior pit bull mix who deserves a soft place to land. Older dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate the simple things: a comfy bed, gentle walks, and kind humans. The shelter can tell you more about her health, temperament, and what she needs in her retirement home.

👉 Meet Niah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the New Orleans, LA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus or calling (504) 368-5191 to ask about these wonderful pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.