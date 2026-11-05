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New Orleans
🚧 Nov 5: Left lane closed on I-10 EB on-ramp from Pontchartrain Blvd
7 days ago
🚧 I-10 eastbound on-ramp lane closure from Pontchartrain Blvd
The left lane of the eastbound I-10 on-ramp from Pontchartrain Blvd in Orleans Parish will be closed on Thursday, November 5, from 9 AM to 2 PM for deck patching.
During this time, use I-10 as an alternate route and allow extra travel time if you normally enter I-10 eastbound from Pontchartrain Blvd.
Please drive carefully through the work area and watch for crews and equipment.
For updates and traffic info:
- Call 511 or visit www.511la.org
- Out-of-state: 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511)
- Or check www.dotd.la.gov (MYDOTD), DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.
More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...
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