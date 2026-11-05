🚧 Nov 5: Left lane closed on I-10 EB on-ramp from Pontchartrain Blvd

🚧 I-10 eastbound on-ramp lane closure from Pontchartrain Blvd

The left lane of the eastbound I-10 on-ramp from Pontchartrain Blvd in Orleans Parish will be closed on Thursday, November 5, from 9 AM to 2 PM for deck patching.

During this time, use I-10 as an alternate route and allow extra travel time if you normally enter I-10 eastbound from Pontchartrain Blvd.

Please drive carefully through the work area and watch for crews and equipment.

For updates and traffic info: