⚡ New Orleans Utilities Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $100K+

New Orleans’ infrastructure scene is busy right now—power, water, and building systems all need skilled hands. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Veolia North America

Veolia North America Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance for a major water/wastewater site, managing a small team of techs and contractors. You’ll oversee preventive and predictive maintenance on mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation equipment, drive safety and compliance (OSHA/EPA), and keep plant downtime low. Ideal if you have 10+ years in water/wastewater maintenance and want a clear path into higher leadership. Veolia offers a full benefits package plus 401(k).

Employer: Siemens

Location: Supports St. Rose branch / Greater New Orleans, LA

Supports St. Rose branch / Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,834 – $100,858/year (experience & location dependent)

Senior-level role working on commercial fire alarm and mass notification systems in smart buildings. You’ll commission systems, run testing and inspections, support customer training, and mentor junior techs. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years of fire alarm experience, can read construction documents, and are ready to earn NICET Level I within 12 months. Siemens offers a broad health and wellness benefits package.

Employer: Entergy New Orleans, LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $25.02 – $58.48/hour (varies by Lineworker level)

Work on overhead and underground electrical distribution that keeps New Orleans powered. Roles range from Helper up through Senior Lineworker, with duties like operating bucket and digger trucks, working in manholes and vaults, doing energized work up to 34.5 kV, and troubleshooting complex underground circuits. You’ll need a high school diploma, solid physical fitness, a valid driver’s license (and ability to get a Class A CDL), and willingness to work storms and emergencies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing explains paths for growth and different experience levels. Share this with a friend who’s good with tools and likes keeping the city running.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.