🚌 New Orleans Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes & OTR Options

New Orleans is busy and growing, which means more freight, more routes, and more chances to drive. Here are several solid transportation jobs, from local delivery to high-earning OTR owner-operator gigs.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: New Orleans, LA (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 + Canada) Salary: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (solo)

(solo) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator, OTR Dry Van

Key details: Solo owner-operators haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. All miles paid (loaded and empty), guaranteed minimum average $3,500/week worked, most earn $3,750–$4,250+ per week, plus detention pay, paid permits/tolls, cargo & liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge. Passport required.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: New Orleans, LA (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 + Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)

(team) Type: Full-time, Team Owner Operator, OTR Dry Van

Key details: Team up and move high-profile live entertainment freight with fewer miles and higher pay. Guaranteed minimum average $5,000/week worked, with most teams earning $5,500–$6,500+ per week. All miles paid, detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes, paid tolls, cargo & liability insurance, $5,000 driver referral bonus, and the same fuel price guarantee. Passport required.

Employer: QXO

Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, CDL A (or B) Driver

Key details: Drive and deliver building materials and construction products to customer sites, including loading/unloading and securing freight. Role is hands-on and physical (lifting 75+ lbs), with a focus on safety and customer service. Benefits include 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, parental leave, paid training, EAP, and more.

Employer: TLC Linen Services

Location: New Orleans, LA 70117

Salary: $19.00–$22.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Route Delivery

Key details: Local route job delivering and picking up linen for hotels and restaurants along a set route. You’ll organize the truck, handle invoices, build relationships with customers, and work some Sunday shifts. Must be 21+, able to get a Chauffeur Driver’s License, lift up to 75 lbs, and work on your feet. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these roles fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.