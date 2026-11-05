🏘️ New Orleans Planning & Development Roles With Multiple Openings

New Orleans is busy with real estate and federal projects right now, and a few solid planning and development roles are hiring. If you like property, people, or big-picture facilities work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dominion Group (Keller Williams Realty Services)

Dominion Group (Keller Williams Realty Services) Location: Greater New Orleans Area (based in Mandeville, LA)

(based in Mandeville, LA) Salary: Commission-based, approx. $75K–$125K+ for dedicated agents

Type: Full-time, commission

Partner with a seasoned Keller Williams team and get personal coaching, admin support, and tech tools so you can focus on clients and closings. Best fit if you’re a licensed agent with 3+ years’ experience who wants to grow your income and work across St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Greater New Orleans.

Employer: Two Coast Living

Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: Competitive pay + commissions ($25–$100 per lease)

Type: Full-time

Front-line role at an apartment community where you tour units, sign leases, and build a friendly resident vibe. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with auto-enroll, paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave, plus steady hours on busy days like Fridays and Saturdays.

Employer: Cherokee Federal

Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: Pay commensurate with experience

Type: Full-time, exempt

Support Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) on major MILCON (military construction) projects, from early planning data to draft DD Form 1391 packages. Strong fit if you have PRI-0 / NAVFAC / USACE experience, can travel about 50%, and hold an active Secret clearance (U.S. citizen or permanent resident required). Includes a 401(k) match up to 6%, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.