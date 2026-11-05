🚔 New Orleans Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

New Orleans has steady demand for security and police pros right now. If you like helping people feel safe and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.73/hour

Screen shoppers at a retail site, watch entry points, and do light patrols while providing friendly customer service. Set schedule in the evenings and late nights, plus access to paid training, extra shifts, and a retirement plan.

Employer: LSU Health New Orleans University Police

Location: 433 Bolivar St & 1100 Florida Ave, New Orleans, LA

Type: Probational, full-time (career progression group)

Pay: Starting at $18.58–$21.27/hour (plus $2 Premium Pay, $1 Longevity Pay, $2.50 Shift Differential for eligible hours; final rate depends on qualifications)

Multiple campus police openings with no prior experience required if you can complete 13-week POST academy and pass fitness, firearms, and defensive tactics training. Comes with state employee perks: health, dental, vision, retirement, generous leave, 14 paid holidays, and even a free fitness center membership for you and your spouse.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Day-shift armed patrol at a commercial real estate site, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM. You’ll do regular armed patrols, respond to alarms and incidents, and write reports; requires an armed guard card/license, high school diploma, and background/drug screening.

Employer: O'Brien Realty Group

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, 20–35 hours/week

Pay: $16.50–$18.00/hour

Gatehouse and patrol role at a 24/7 site, checking vehicles at the front gate, doing rounds, and writing clear incident reports after each shift. Offers 401(k) with match, dental insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, and professional development help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.