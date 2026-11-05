🏭 New Orleans Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

New Orleans is busy building, moving, and recycling — and local plants and yards are hiring to keep up. If you like seeing real products move out the door, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Intralox

Intralox Location: New Orleans, LA (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the manufacturing strategy and product roadmap for a key product line at a global conveyor solutions company. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of product management, strong financial skills, and want to shape how manufacturing product management works over the next few years.

Employer: EMR USA Metal Recycling

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a material handler or grapple crane to move scrap metal at a major recycling yard. This is an active, outdoor job with training, career growth, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and more for folks who don’t mind lifting, weather, and a busy yard.

Employer: R+L Carriers

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: Starting at $22.46/hour

Run a forklift on a covered freight dock, loading and unloading trailers up to 53’ long. Comes with PTO after 90 days, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and access to company resort lodging in several vacation spots.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — you might spot a related role or shift that fits you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.