⚖️ New Orleans Legal & Compliance Jobs – Multiple Openings from $70K+

New Orleans’ legal scene is busy right now, from big utilities and national firms to growing plaintiff shops. If you’re in law, claims, or regulatory work, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Old Republic Commercial Risk

Location: New Orleans, LA (serving TX, AR, OK, CO, LA)

Type: Full-time

Handle complex workers’ comp claims with a lot of independence and direct impact. You’ll investigate, evaluate, and resolve higher‑risk files, set reserves, negotiate settlements, and stay on top of multi‑state regulations.

Employer: Firman Solutions (for a growing natural gas utility)

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of regulatory analysts and own rate strategy for a regulated utility. Great fit if you have 5+ years in utility ratemaking, tariffs, and regulatory filings and want a visible role working with finance, legal, and executive leadership.

Employer: Kenny Habetz Injury Law

Location: New Orleans area (Metairie office)

Type: Full-time

Run the team that makes sure every personal injury claim is rock‑solid before it hits an adjuster’s desk. You’ll supervise verification staff, dig into liability, coverage, medical records, and damages, and help protect clients from weak or under‑documented claims. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, and ongoing training.

Employer: Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

Location: New Orleans, LA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time attorney

Join a national firm’s Insurance Services group handling complex coverage work for major insurers (bad faith, professional liability, pollution, construction defect, cyber, and more). You’ll get meaningful responsibility early, plus training, mentorship, and a hybrid work setup.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $110,000 (depends on experience, location, etc.)

If you know trademark docketing, this is a high‑impact support role with national IP clients. You’ll manage complex trademark dockets, global calendars, audits, and USPTO/foreign filings while working closely with attorneys and staff.

Employer: Entergy Services, LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA (hybrid; multi‑state work)

Type: Full-time in‑house counsel

High‑level in‑house role focused on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts for nuclear, fossil, solar, storage, and transmission projects across TX, LA, AR, and MS. You’ll draft and negotiate EPC and commercial agreements, manage construction claims, and advise leadership on risk; filled as Senior Counsel (5+ yrs) or Assistant GC (12+ yrs) depending on experience.

Employer: Entergy Services, LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA (hybrid; multi‑state work)

Type: Full-time in‑house counsel

Lead complex commercial real estate and right‑of‑way work for major energy assets (generation, transmission, storage, and facilities) across TX, LA, AR, and MS. You’ll handle acquisitions, easements/servitudes, leases, title and survey issues, and joint‑use agreements; open to Senior Counsel (5+ yrs) or Assistant GC (12+ yrs) profiles.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next legal move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.