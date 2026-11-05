💻 New Orleans IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles $55K–$265K

New Orleans tech is buzzing right now—consulting firms, hospitals, and local shops are all hiring. Lots of these roles are remote or hybrid but still tied to New Orleans, LA.

Below are several solid IT openings, from entry level to senior architect.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA (10% travel) | Type: Full-time | Salary: $121,000–$143,000 | Deadline: 12/31/2026

Consulting role focused on Epic Beaker CP build, testing, and go-live support for multiple markets. Good fit if you know lab workflows and want enterprise-scale work without heavy travel.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $128,000–$252,000 | Deadline: 10/02/2026

Lead OneStream design, integration, and deployment for budgeting and planning, mainly in government and public services. Ideal for someone with OneStream cert + Secret clearance who wants to run technical teams.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $118,700–$197,800

Senior role leading ML, deep learning, and LLM/RAG projects on platforms like AWS, Databricks, and Snowflake. Great if you have 8+ years in data science and want to mentor a team and own end-to-end AI solutions.

Employer: PwC | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $73,500–$212,280 (up to $244,000 in WA)

Manage DevSecOps platform support across cloud and on-prem, leading incident response, monitoring, and automation. Good for folks with 5+ years infra/ops who like running teams and improving reliability.

Employer: PwC | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $63,000–$140,000

Entry-to-mid consulting role helping hospitals improve backoffice apps (revenue cycle, scheduling, admin systems). Nice bridge if you know healthcare ops and want to move deeper into tech-enabled consulting.

Employer: Ken's Custom Antennas | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Contract | Pay: $1,500–$3,000 per week

Hands-on field work installing and testing structured cabling and telecom systems. Good for someone who likes being on the road and working with tools instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Optimum Healthcare IT | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time

Designed for recent grads—you’ll go through the Optimum CareerPath program and then support EHRs (Epic/Cerner), ERP, analytics tools, and more. Strong pick if you want to break into healthcare IT with training included.

Employer: EY | Location: Open (includes New Orleans, LA) | Type: Full-time | Salary (most US offices): $104,800–$192,200

Cyber role focused on SAP security (S/4HANA, ECC, RISE). You’ll work on architecture, IAM, data protection, and cloud security inside big SAP programs—great if you blend cyber + SAP experience.

Employer: PwC | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $55,000–$151,470 (up to $187,000 in WA)

DevSecOps-focused role building CI/CD pipelines, automation, and cloud infra. Good match if you’ve got 3+ years with tools like Jenkins, GitHub/GitLab, Splunk/ELK, and container-based environments.

Employer: Ochsner Health | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Work: Remote with onsite requirements

Develop Oracle APEX, BI, and data solutions (reports, dashboards, data models) for a major health system. Strong fit if you have SQL, Python, data warehousing, and want healthcare domain experience.

Employer: Ochsner Health | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time

Lead teams that support all software applications across the organization. Great for someone with 5+ years in healthcare IT and management experience who enjoys vendor coordination and service delivery.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $116,200–$229,100 | Deadline: 01/18/2027

Architect and implement Siemens Opcenter/Camstar MES solutions for manufacturing clients. Ideal if you’ve led at least one full MES implementation and want to stay hands-on with architecture and delivery.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $134,000–$265,000 | Deadline: 01/15/2027

Own architecture for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud (Patient Services & Customer Engagement), integrating Data Cloud + Databricks. Great for senior CRM folks with life sciences experience who want to lead multi-region deployments.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $116,200–$229,100 | Deadline: 11/27/2026

Implement and optimize ServiceNow HR Service Delivery (case, knowledge, portals, workflows). Good for someone with 4+ years of ServiceNow who likes HR tech and process design.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $113,100–$208,300 | Deadline: 09/30/2026

Despite the title, this is a full-stack + cloud + GenAI engineering role in Deloitte Cyber Engineering. Perfect if you have 3–5 years across Java/Python/Node, React/Angular, REST APIs, AWS/Azure/GCP, and want to build security-focused apps.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $116,200–$229,100 | Deadline: 12/18/2026

Lead Workday Time Tracking & Absence implementations end-to-end. Best for someone Workday-certified with multiple HCM projects under their belt and comfortable running client workshops.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $118,700–$218,600 | Deadline: 12/31/2026

Hands-on data protection + PKI role covering encryption, CLM tools (AppViewX, Venafi, etc.), and certificate automation. Great if you’re deep into PKI, TLS, HSMs, and cloud encryption and want client-facing work.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $113,300–$188,900

Senior marketing data science role focused on MMM, causal inference, geo experiments, and A/B testing. Strong fit if you’re fluent in SQL + Python/R and want to own measurement strategy for big marketing programs.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $116,200–$229,100 | Deadline: 12/18/2026

Lead Workday Payroll implementations from design through go-live. Ideal for Workday US Payroll–certified pros who enjoy complex payroll rules and client-facing leadership.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: New Orleans, LA | Type: Full-time | Salary: $134,500–$265,100 | Deadline: 12/31/2026

Manager-level role owning enterprise PKI and certificate lifecycle management strategy. Great if you’ve led large CLM programs (AppViewX, Venafi, Keyfactor, etc.) and want to guide architecture, teams, and exec conversations.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh. Even if it’s a stretch, it can be a good way to see where your skills stack up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.