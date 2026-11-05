🧑‍💼 Multiple HR Consulting Roles in New Orleans with $70K–$200K+ Pay

New Orleans has some strong HR consulting roles right now, especially if you like data, tech, and working with big public‑sector clients.

Below are several EY openings you can do from New Orleans, LA, all full‑time and focused on HR and talent.

Employer: EY

EY Location: New Orleans, LA (travel 20–30%+ )

(travel ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,600–$165,900 for most US offices (higher in select major markets)

Senior‑level HR consulting role helping Federal, State, Local & Education clients redesign HR operating models, improve processes, and use data, automation, and HR tech. You’ll lead workstreams, coach junior staff, and must be able to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: EY

EY Location: New Orleans, LA (role is listed as “Anywhere in Country”)

(role is listed as “Anywhere in Country”) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,300–$185,600 for most US offices (higher in select major markets)

Senior HR business partner–style role within EY’s FSO (Financial Services Organization). You’ll drive performance management, compensation, and career development, advise leaders on people issues, and use data on headcount and pay to guide decisions. Requires 7+ years HR/Talent experience.

Employer: EY

EY Location: New Orleans, LA (travel 20–30%+ )

(travel ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,500–$118,100 (up to $134,200 in certain high‑cost markets)

Early‑career consulting role (about 1–2 years’ experience) supporting HR transformation projects for government and public sector clients. You’ll work on HR tech, process efficiency, and data analytics, and must be able to obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—EY often has similar roles open, and you can see related postings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.