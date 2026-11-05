🏥 New Orleans Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $40/hr to $150K+

New Orleans healthcare is buzzing right now – from bedside roles to leadership and remote RN work, there’s a lot open across clinics, hospitals, and travel gigs.

Below are several solid options, with pay listed wherever it’s given. Scan, click what fits, and bookmark the rest.

Employer: Medi-Weightloss®

Medi-Weightloss® Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience

This role mixes hands-on clinical work (vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, IM injections) with front office duties and insurance/VOB. Good fit if you like wellness, weight loss care, and a small, team-focused clinic.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Shift: 3x12 nights

MedSurg RNs handle bedside care, assessments, meds, dressings, catheters, and IVs for a mixed patient population. Great if you want steady night shifts and broad acute-care experience. (Duplicate listing removed; this is the unique posting.)

Employer: PMC – Jefferson Healthcare Center

Location: New Orleans, LA (Skilled Nursing Facility)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Pay: $40–$45 per hour

Lead nursing care for 175–185 residents across rehab, long-term care, memory care, and hospice. Daytime hours, strong benefits (401k + match, health, dental, vision, PTO), and a leadership track for RNs with 3+ years long-term care.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.75–$22.00 per hour

Partner with dentists to help patients understand treatment plans and payment options, keep schedules full, and handle insurance pre-auths. Good for someone organized, people-focused, and interested in the business side of healthcare.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$23.25 per hour

Earn while you learn in a patient-facing pharmacy role with a structured training program toward PTCB certification. Ideal entry point into healthcare if you’re okay with flexible hours, evenings, and weekends.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time

Provide critical care in a flight/transport setting, leading patient care using the full nursing process. Requires 3+ years RN experience, plus BLS, ACLS, PALS, and EMT-B (within 1 year). Great for experienced critical care nurses wanting high-acuity, mobile work.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: Based in New Orleans, LA (Remote role with location limits)

Type: Full-time

Use your hospital RN background to review admissions, levels of care, and continued stays, and coordinate with payers and care teams. Needs 1+ year hospital RN experience and strong communication and computer skills; good if you want off-the-floor work.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: New Orleans, LA (Elmwood)

Type: Full-time

Support bedside teams virtually for Med-Surg/Tele/Stepdown patients, using the nursing process and digital tools. Open to RNs with a diploma (associate or bachelor’s preferred) and BLS; nice option if you like tech-enabled care and leadership.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Coordinate quality improvement and inspection readiness for the lab, especially blood bank. Requires Bachelor’s degree, 5 years lab experience as a Medical Technologist, and Louisiana Clinical Laboratory Scientist license. Great for detail-oriented lab pros who like quality and regulatory work.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Location: New Orleans, LA (Travel)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: About $1,600 per week, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Travel RRT role handling respiratory care for acute patients. Good for therapists who want short-term contracts, strong pay, and support from a travel-focused agency.

Employer: Ochsner Children’s

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Provide respiratory care and diagnostic testing for pediatric patients in a clinic setting. Requires Associate’s degree, state RT license, RRT certification, BLS, and ACLS (within 90 days). Nice fit if you love pediatrics and want more regular clinic hours.

Employer: ChenMed

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $111,140–$158,771 salary (plus potential bonuses)

Primary care NP role focused on seniors across clinics, SNFs, and homes. You’ll do geriatric assessments, manage chronic conditions, and coordinate care. Great for NPs who like relationship-based care and system-level support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: New Orleans, LA (Travel)

Type: Full-time, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,466–$2,708 per week, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Travel IR Tech contract in a hospital setting. Requires ARRT certification, ACLS, AHA BLS, and 2–3 years IR experience. Strong weekly pay plus day-one benefits and CEU access. (Similar duplicate listing removed.)

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Provide high-acuity care for critically ill ICU patients, including ventilator management and titrating drips. Best for experienced ICU RNs who want complex cases and close teamwork with physicians and families.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Enjoy competitive pay (not listed), medical/dental/vision, 401k, CE support, and discounted vet care for your own pets. Good for credentialed vet techs who want a stable local clinic backed by a large, growth-focused network. (Duplicate posting removed.)

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus with no negative accrual

Full DVM role with strong benefits, CE allowance, leadership tracks, and malpractice coverage. Great if you want clinical autonomy in a local practice with big-network support.

Employer: LCMC Health – Manning Family Children’s

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Lead pediatric Advanced Practice Providers across the system: strategy, workforce planning, quality, and APP development. Requires a Master’s in an advanced practice discipline (NP, PA, DNP, CRNA) and pediatric leadership experience is preferred. Ideal for senior APPs ready for system-level leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.