👔 New Orleans Executive & Management: Multiple $90K+ Roles Hiring

New Orleans is busy right now with leadership roles, from shipbuilding and tech to healthcare and retail. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up or switch lanes.

Employer: Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company Location: New Orleans, LA (work from home)

(work from home) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a liability claims team for a global firm, supervising complex files and supporting a VP over a busy service center. Good fit if you’ve managed claims examiners and want strong benefits, bonus potential, and remote flexibility.

Employer: Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a claims service center and satellite branches, owning budgets, staffing, quality, and client satisfaction. Ideal for someone with 12+ years of technical claims experience ready for senior leadership.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (profit share based on store performance)

Oversee a full pizza store operation, from hiring and coaching to hitting sales goals. You’ll get structured leadership training and a monthly share of store profits.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + profit sharing (exact amount not listed)

Lead a team of heavy equipment technicians Monday–Friday, using modern tech tools to manage work orders and service schedules. Strong perks include a company truck, full benefits, PTO, and monthly family dinner nights.

Employer: Archdiocese of New Orleans

Location: New Orleans, LA & Luling, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Lead operations and strategy for 14 cemeteries, including historic St. Louis Cemetery #1, blending facilities management, finance, and pastoral care. Great for leaders with nonprofit or cemetery experience and a strong Catholic faith commitment.

Employer: HDR

Location: New Orleans, LA (covers LA & MS)

(covers LA & MS) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Head HDR’s power/industrial/waste/renewables practice across Louisiana and Mississippi, driving strategy, revenue, and team growth. Best for senior engineers/consultants with 15+ years in resources markets and strong client-facing skills.

Employer: Red White & Blue Thrift

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Rotate through a structured program to learn all sides of running a high-volume thrift store, then step into a General Manager role. Good for bilingual (English/Spanish preferred) leaders who like fast-paced, hands-on retail.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: New Orleans, LA (travel 0–50%)

(travel 0–50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,100–$179,500

Support large tech-driven transformations as part of Deloitte’s Human Capital team, managing plans, risks, and stakeholder communication. Great step if you have 2+ years in PMO/project work and want national consulting experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: New Orleans, LA (travel ~50%)

(travel ~50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700–$218,300

Lead digital product work across web, iOS, and Android, turning strategy into roadmaps and user stories for big-name clients. Ideal for experienced product managers comfortable with JIRA, cross-functional teams, and executive-facing work.

Employer: LookFar Labs

Location: New Orleans, LA (Hybrid)

Type: Other (likely full-time, hybrid)

Salary: $105,000–$145,000

Coordinate daily operations, supervise staff, and keep workflows smooth using POS systems and clear communication. Strong pay plus benefits like 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Kenworth Louisiana

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy service department, from hiring and training techs to hitting profit goals and handling customer issues. Best for managers with 5+ years service management experience and comfort in a shop environment.

Employer: River Oaks Hospital (UHS)

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality and performance improvement across a psychiatric hospital, ensuring compliance with Joint Commission, CMS, and state rules. Great for licensed clinicians (LPC, LMSW, LCSW, or RN) with 3–5 years in quality or PI.

Employer: EY

Location: New Orleans, LA (US-based, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $142,600–$261,500 for most US locations

Lead large transformation programs for life and group insurance clients, overseeing platforms, integrations, and multi-vendor teams. A strong fit if you have 5+ years in life/annuity/group benefits and deep program management experience.

Employer: Birdon Group

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own major shipyard programs end-to-end, from planning and engineering through construction and delivery, using Earned Value Management. Best for candidates with 10+ years in shipbuilding program/project management and strong customer-facing skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.