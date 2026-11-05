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New Orleans
👔 New Orleans Executive & Management: Multiple $90K+ Roles Hiring
4 days ago
New Orleans is busy right now with leadership roles, from shipbuilding and tech to healthcare and retail. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up or switch lanes.
Team Manager – Liability (Remote/Claims)
- Employer: Crawford & Company
- Location: New Orleans, LA (work from home)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a liability claims team for a global firm, supervising complex files and supporting a VP over a busy service center. Good fit if you’ve managed claims examiners and want strong benefits, bonus potential, and remote flexibility.
Assistant Vice President – Claims
- Employer: Crawford & Company
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a claims service center and satellite branches, owning budgets, staffing, quality, and client satisfaction. Ideal for someone with 12+ years of technical claims experience ready for senior leadership.
General Manager – Domino’s (Store Leadership)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (profit share based on store performance)
Oversee a full pizza store operation, from hiring and coaching to hitting sales goals. You’ll get structured leadership training and a monthly share of store profits.
Service Manager – Heavy Equipment Rentals
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base + profit sharing (exact amount not listed)
Lead a team of heavy equipment technicians Monday–Friday, using modern tech tools to manage work orders and service schedules. Strong perks include a company truck, full benefits, PTO, and monthly family dinner nights.
Executive Director – Catholic Cemeteries of New Orleans
- Employer: Archdiocese of New Orleans
- Location: New Orleans, LA & Luling, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Lead operations and strategy for 14 cemeteries, including historic St. Louis Cemetery #1, blending facilities management, finance, and pastoral care. Great for leaders with nonprofit or cemetery experience and a strong Catholic faith commitment.
Louisiana/Mississippi Resources Business Group Manager
- Employer: HDR
- Location: New Orleans, LA (covers LA & MS)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Head HDR’s power/industrial/waste/renewables practice across Louisiana and Mississippi, driving strategy, revenue, and team growth. Best for senior engineers/consultants with 15+ years in resources markets and strong client-facing skills.
General Manager in Training – Thrift Retail
- Employer: Red White & Blue Thrift
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000
Rotate through a structured program to learn all sides of running a high-volume thrift store, then step into a General Manager role. Good for bilingual (English/Spanish preferred) leaders who like fast-paced, hands-on retail.
Consultant, Program & Project Management – Human Capital
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: New Orleans, LA (travel 0–50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,100–$179,500
Support large tech-driven transformations as part of Deloitte’s Human Capital team, managing plans, risks, and stakeholder communication. Great step if you have 2+ years in PMO/project work and want national consulting experience.
Product Senior Consultant, Transformation
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: New Orleans, LA (travel ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700–$218,300
Lead digital product work across web, iOS, and Android, turning strategy into roadmaps and user stories for big-name clients. Ideal for experienced product managers comfortable with JIRA, cross-functional teams, and executive-facing work.
Operations Manager – Hybrid
- Employer: LookFar Labs
- Location: New Orleans, LA (Hybrid)
- Type: Other (likely full-time, hybrid)
- Salary: $105,000–$145,000
Coordinate daily operations, supervise staff, and keep workflows smooth using POS systems and clear communication. Strong pay plus benefits like 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and relocation assistance.
Service Manager – Truck Dealership
- Employer: Kenworth Louisiana
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a busy service department, from hiring and training techs to hitting profit goals and handling customer issues. Best for managers with 5+ years service management experience and comfort in a shop environment.
Director of Performance Improvement – Behavioral Health
- Employer: River Oaks Hospital (UHS)
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead quality and performance improvement across a psychiatric hospital, ensuring compliance with Joint Commission, CMS, and state rules. Great for licensed clinicians (LPC, LMSW, LCSW, or RN) with 3–5 years in quality or PI.
FSO Insurance Technology Consulting – Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: New Orleans, LA (US-based, travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $142,600–$261,500 for most US locations
Lead large transformation programs for life and group insurance clients, overseeing platforms, integrations, and multi-vendor teams. A strong fit if you have 5+ years in life/annuity/group benefits and deep program management experience.
Program Manager – Shipbuilding
- Employer: Birdon Group
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own major shipyard programs end-to-end, from planning and engineering through construction and delivery, using Earned Value Management. Best for candidates with 10+ years in shipbuilding program/project management and strong customer-facing skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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