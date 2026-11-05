🛒 New Orleans Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Pay-Boosting Roles

New Orleans retail is busy right now—lots of national brands and local spots are hiring, from entry-level cashier work to full store management.

Below are several solid options if you like helping people, staying active, and working in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 4001 Behrman Pl, New Orleans, LA 70114

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

This role leads the front end: supervising cashiers, handling returns and transactions, and keeping customer service running smoothly. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Magazine St, New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + variable compensation (range shared by employer at application)

Help customers pick stylish eyewear while representing a mission-driven brand. Great fit if you like fashion, tech, and a service-focused environment, with strong health benefits, 401(k), parental leave, and free eyewear.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed + $100 hiring bonus and $300 certification bonus

Be the face of U-Haul: help customers with rentals, inspect equipment, and learn on the job. Includes “hire fast, pay fast” working interviews, plus a long list of benefits like health coverage, 401(k), ESOP, discounts, and paid time off (if eligible).

Employer: Orleans Brothers

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time hourly (expected 31+ hours/week)

Pay: $12–$15/hour

Front-of-house role at a local restaurant: greet guests, take orders, handle payments, and keep the dining area tidy. Good fit if you like steady daytime hours (Mon–Fri, no Wednesdays) and a smaller, community feel.

Employer: Petco

Location: 550 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, supplies, and services while caring for animals in-store. Great for animal lovers who want flexible hours, a fun team vibe, and access to Petco’s benefits and discounts (varies by status).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5110 Jefferson Hwy, Harahan, LA 70123 (Greater New Orleans)

Type: Temporary

Pay: $14–$27/hour + potential premiums and incentives

Keep carts clean and ready, help with parking lot organization, and support a smooth first/last impression for shoppers. Good if you like working outdoors and staying active, with access to Walmart benefits depending on eligibility.

Employer: Copart

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20.29/hour

Office-based customer service role for a global online vehicle auction company. You’ll handle calls, help release vehicles, and support customers by phone and email, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, stock purchase plan, paid holidays, and more.

Employer: Intralox

Location: New Orleans, LA (hybrid after training)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

More advanced customer account role supporting industrial clients with technical products. Onsite for 9–12 months, then hybrid; you’ll manage quotes, orders, and relationships. Note: anticipated start date is January 25, 2027, so this is a long-range opportunity.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 6000 Bullard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70128

Type: Full-time (overnight)

Pay: $14–$27/hour + incentives and possible premiums

Work in the Fresh area keeping meat and produce stocked, rotated, and food-safe. Overnight shifts are ideal if you like quieter customer traffic and steady physical work, with access to Walmart’s full benefits and paid education.

Employer: kate spade new york

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Base Pay Range: $15–$19.25/hour

Help customers style outfits and accessories in a high-end fashion environment. Great for fashion lovers who can work a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays) and want brand-name retail experience plus access to corporate benefits (varies by eligibility).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, with chances to learn installs (batteries, wipers, bulbs) and grow into leadership. Good if you have basic automotive knowledge and want a stable, essential-industry job.

Employer: Banana Republic

Location: Elmwood Shopping Center, Greater New Orleans

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team, drive sales, and handle merchandising and operations for a well-known apparel brand. Comes with strong perks like a 50% employee discount at Gap Inc. brands, PTO, 401(k) with match, and volunteer hours.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Location: Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes performance-based bonus eligibility

Full store-leadership role overseeing hiring, coaching, sales results, and in-store experience. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, tuition support, paid parental leave, and a 40% merchandise discount.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: Spectrum

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base hourly + commission and incentives (exact numbers in posting)

Sell internet, TV, and mobile services in a Spectrum retail store while earning commission on top of base pay. Good for tech-comfortable, goal-driven sellers who want free/discounted services and a full benefits package.

Employer: GEORGE WATSKY (tour event)

Location: Jazz & Blues Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, LA

Type: Contract (per event)

Pay: $150 flat for ~4-hour call

Short-term gig helping check in guests, scan tickets, and seat people at a film screening tour stop. Nice side job if you want quick cash and like live events.

Employer: United Apparel Liquidators (UAL)

Location: Magazine St, New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time (with some full-time benefits noted)

Pay: Not listed

Work in a discount luxury fashion store styling customers, processing inventory, and keeping the floor organized. Great for fashion fans who want a women-led company with growth paths, merch discounts, and potential benefits for full-time.

Employer: CJ Schwan’s

Location: New Orleans, LA (grocery stores)

Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun, 18–22 hrs/week)

Pay: $16/hour + mileage reimbursement

Stock and rotate frozen brands like Red Baron and Edwards in local grocery stores. Good weekend side job if you have a car, can lift up to 35 lbs, and like independent work.

Employer: Nordstrom Rack

Location: Riverwalk Outlets, New Orleans, LA

Type: Seasonal

Pay: $15.60–$16.20/hour

Seasonal role with options in sales, customer service, stock, or fulfillment. You’ll keep the floor “runway ready,” help at the registers, and support fitting rooms, with a merchandise discount and access to Nordstrom benefits (depending on status).

Employer: Novo Building Products

Location: Territory covering Metairie, Harvey, Slidell, Jefferson, New Orleans, Marrero

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Pay: $20.75/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus, car allowance, mileage, and bonus potential

Service and stock building products in Lowe’s stores, manage displays, and train store staff. Great if you like being on the move, building store relationships, and want solid weekday hours with strong benefits.

If something here looks promising, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—New Orleans roles can fill fast, especially the higher-paying and management spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.