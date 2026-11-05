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🛒 New Orleans Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Pay-Boosting Roles
New Orleans retail is busy right now—lots of national brands and local spots are hiring, from entry-level cashier work to full store management.
Below are several solid options if you like helping people, staying active, and working in a fast-paced setting.
Front End Service Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart
Location: 4001 Behrman Pl, New Orleans, LA 70114
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
This role leads the front end: supervising cashiers, handling returns and transactions, and keeping customer service running smoothly. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U.
Advisor - Magazine St.
Employer: Warby Parker
Location: Magazine St, New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive base + variable compensation (range shared by employer at application)
Help customers pick stylish eyewear while representing a mission-driven brand. Great fit if you like fashion, tech, and a service-focused environment, with strong health benefits, 401(k), parental leave, and free eyewear.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: U-Haul
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed + $100 hiring bonus and $300 certification bonus
Be the face of U-Haul: help customers with rentals, inspect equipment, and learn on the job. Includes “hire fast, pay fast” working interviews, plus a long list of benefits like health coverage, 401(k), ESOP, discounts, and paid time off (if eligible).
Cashier / Customer Service Associate
Employer: Orleans Brothers
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time hourly (expected 31+ hours/week)
Pay: $12–$15/hour
Front-of-house role at a local restaurant: greet guests, take orders, handle payments, and keep the dining area tidy. Good fit if you like steady daytime hours (Mon–Fri, no Wednesdays) and a smaller, community feel.
Sales Associate
Employer: Petco
Location: 550 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Type: Part-time
Pay: $14/hour
Help pet parents find the right food, supplies, and services while caring for animals in-store. Great for animal lovers who want flexible hours, a fun team vibe, and access to Petco’s benefits and discounts (varies by status).
Cart Attendant
Employer: Walmart
Location: 5110 Jefferson Hwy, Harahan, LA 70123 (Greater New Orleans)
Type: Temporary
Pay: $14–$27/hour + potential premiums and incentives
Keep carts clean and ready, help with parking lot organization, and support a smooth first/last impression for shoppers. Good if you like working outdoors and staying active, with access to Walmart benefits depending on eligibility.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Copart
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$20.29/hour
Office-based customer service role for a global online vehicle auction company. You’ll handle calls, help release vehicles, and support customers by phone and email, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, stock purchase plan, paid holidays, and more.
Account Representative
Employer: Intralox
Location: New Orleans, LA (hybrid after training)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
More advanced customer account role supporting industrial clients with technical products. Onsite for 9–12 months, then hybrid; you’ll manage quotes, orders, and relationships. Note: anticipated start date is January 25, 2027, so this is a long-range opportunity.
Meat/Produce Team Associate
Employer: Walmart
Location: 6000 Bullard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70128
Type: Full-time (overnight)
Pay: $14–$27/hour + incentives and possible premiums
Work in the Fresh area keeping meat and produce stocked, rotated, and food-safe. Overnight shifts are ideal if you like quieter customer traffic and steady physical work, with access to Walmart’s full benefits and paid education.
Temporary Associate (Stylist)
Employer: kate spade new york
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Part-time, Temporary
Base Pay Range: $15–$19.25/hour
Help customers style outfits and accessories in a high-end fashion environment. Great for fashion lovers who can work a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays) and want brand-name retail experience plus access to corporate benefits (varies by eligibility).
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
Employer: AutoZone
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, with chances to learn installs (batteries, wipers, bulbs) and grow into leadership. Good if you have basic automotive knowledge and want a stable, essential-industry job.
Assistant Manager - Elmwood SC
Employer: Banana Republic
Location: Elmwood Shopping Center, Greater New Orleans
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead a team, drive sales, and handle merchandising and operations for a well-known apparel brand. Comes with strong perks like a 50% employee discount at Gap Inc. brands, PTO, 401(k) with match, and volunteer hours.
Retail Store Manager (Brand Experience Leader) – Outlet Collection at Riverwalk
Employer: Bath & Body Works
Location: Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed; includes performance-based bonus eligibility
Full store-leadership role overseeing hiring, coaching, sales results, and in-store experience. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, tuition support, paid parental leave, and a 40% merchandise discount.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)
Retail Sales Specialist
Employer: Spectrum
Location: New Orleans, LA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Base hourly + commission and incentives (exact numbers in posting)
Sell internet, TV, and mobile services in a Spectrum retail store while earning commission on top of base pay. Good for tech-comfortable, goal-driven sellers who want free/discounted services and a full benefits package.
Box Office / Usher – Local Event Staff
Employer: GEORGE WATSKY (tour event)
Location: Jazz & Blues Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, LA
Type: Contract (per event)
Pay: $150 flat for ~4-hour call
Short-term gig helping check in guests, scan tickets, and seat people at a film screening tour stop. Nice side job if you want quick cash and like live events.
Retail Sales Associate - Magazine St.
Employer: United Apparel Liquidators (UAL)
Location: Magazine St, New Orleans, LA
Type: Part-time (with some full-time benefits noted)
Pay: Not listed
Work in a discount luxury fashion store styling customers, processing inventory, and keeping the floor organized. Great for fashion fans who want a women-led company with growth paths, merch discounts, and potential benefits for full-time.
Part-Time Merchandiser
Employer: CJ Schwan’s
Location: New Orleans, LA (grocery stores)
Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun, 18–22 hrs/week)
Pay: $16/hour + mileage reimbursement
Stock and rotate frozen brands like Red Baron and Edwards in local grocery stores. Good weekend side job if you have a car, can lift up to 35 lbs, and like independent work.
Seasonal Retail Sales Floor Support - Riverwalk Outlets Rack
Employer: Nordstrom Rack
Location: Riverwalk Outlets, New Orleans, LA
Type: Seasonal
Pay: $15.60–$16.20/hour
Seasonal role with options in sales, customer service, stock, or fulfillment. You’ll keep the floor “runway ready,” help at the registers, and support fitting rooms, with a merchandise discount and access to Nordstrom benefits (depending on status).
Territory Service Merchandising Rep - New Orleans, LA
Employer: Novo Building Products
Location: Territory covering Metairie, Harvey, Slidell, Jefferson, New Orleans, Marrero
Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)
Pay: $20.75/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus, car allowance, mileage, and bonus potential
Service and stock building products in Lowe’s stores, manage displays, and train store staff. Great if you like being on the move, building store relationships, and want solid weekday hours with strong benefits.
If something here looks promising, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—New Orleans roles can fill fast, especially the higher-paying and management spots.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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