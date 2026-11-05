🤝 New Orleans Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

New Orleans has a steady flow of community-focused jobs right now, from health outreach to housing support. If you like helping people and being out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Oak Street Health, part of Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50 – $31.72/hour + potential CVS Health incentive pay

+ potential CVS Health incentive pay Application window closes: 11/14/2026

You’ll be the bridge between patients, the clinic, and local resources—helping with housing, food, transportation, and health education. About half your time is out in the community, so reliable transportation is a must. Full benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

Employer: Access Health Louisiana

Location: New Orleans, LA (Mexican Consulate building)

(Mexican Consulate building) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

This role leads outreach to the Latino community, connecting families to care, running health education events, and doing basic screenings. You must be fluent in English and Spanish, comfortable presenting to groups, using Excel and social media, and you’ll get covered parking plus paid travel to an annual Ventanilla de Salud training conference.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Listed as Full-time , but this posting is for a single shift

Listed as , but this posting is for a Shift: Saturday, Nov 7, 2026, 12:00 AM – 5:00 AM

Pay: Not listed

Watch three kids (ages 6, 9, and 11) for one late-night shift—dinner, movie night with snacks, and bedtime routine. No driving or pet care, and the kids are fairly independent; your main job is keeping things safe, calm, and fun.

Employer: Start Corporation (non-profit, 501(c)(3))

(non-profit, 501(c)(3)) Location: New Orleans, LA, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Join the New Orleans ACT behavioral health team to help people experiencing homelessness move into and keep stable housing. You’ll do assessments, treatment plans, landlord outreach, and client support in the community. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, 13 paid holidays, and a 403(b) with employer match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.