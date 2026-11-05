🔧 New Orleans Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Orleans has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and looking good. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LSU Health New Orleans (listed via Nunez Community College / Grambling State University)

Location: New Orleans, LA (Perdido St. & Florida Ave. campuses)

Salary: From $21.05/hr up to $25.26/hr + $1 longevity, $2 shift diff, $3 weekend pay (for hours worked)

Type: Full-time, Probational State position

This role focuses on preventative maintenance for boilers, chillers, pumps, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems across campus. Comes with state benefits, 14 paid holidays, health/retirement plans, and a Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30 schedule. Requires about 3 years’ experience with large mechanical equipment and, for some work, EPA refrigerant certification.

Employer: Hilton

Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Keep public areas of the hotel spotless—lobbies, restrooms, elevators, event spaces—plus help deliver items to rooms and support the housekeeping team. Good fit if you like staying busy, meeting guests, and want free parking and access to a large, well-known hotel brand.

Employer: Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots (Churchill Downs Inc.)

Location: New Orleans, LA 70119

Salary: Around $12.50/hr

Type: Full-time

Help keep one of New Orleans’ classic racing and gaming venues clean—floors, bathrooms, public areas, windows, and more. You’ll be moving a lot, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working where the action is. Must be 21+ and able to get a Gaming and Racing License.

Employer: Millennia Housing Management

Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Take care of common areas, exteriors, vacant units, and grounds at a residential property. Mix of cleaning, light groundskeeping, and trash removal, with some travel possible. Great if you have custodial/grounds experience and like working both indoors and outdoors.

Employer: Smart Family of Cooling Products

Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Field role focused on servicing and repairing industrial chillers and refrigeration systems. You’ll diagnose issues, replace components, and keep critical cooling online, sometimes outdoors and on ladders. Best for techs with about 3 years’ experience and strong mechanical and troubleshooting skills.

Employer: The Quisby

Location: New Orleans, LA

Salary: About $16/hr

Type: Full-time

Hands-on hotel maintenance role handling basic electrical, plumbing, mechanical repairs, and room preventative maintenance in a lively property with a 24-hour lobby bar. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts. Ideal if you have 2+ years mechanical experience and like a social, fast-moving environment.

Employer: Mechanical Concepts LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA (travel across region)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Type: Full-time (40 hours guaranteed)

Service and commission commercial HVAC and building controls systems. Strong package: guaranteed 40 hours, overtime as needed, 10 days vacation + PTO, 8 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and paid training. Great for techs with trade school HVAC training and commercial experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance roles in New Orleans tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.