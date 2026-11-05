🎨 New Orleans Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings

New Orleans’ creative scene is busy right now—newsrooms, nonprofits, and local ministries are all looking for storytellers and digital pros.

Here are several arts, design, and media roles hiring now in New Orleans, LA:

Employer: WDSU-TV

WDSU-TV Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dig into big stories that matter in Southeast Louisiana for a major local TV station. This role is for reporters with 3–5 years of experience who love investigative work, teamwork in the newsroom, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, and more).

Employer: Archdiocese of New Orleans

Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create short-form video, photos, graphics, and social posts that tell the stories of local parishes, schools, and ministries. Great fit for recent grads or early-career creatives who know social media, want to grow their skills, and feel connected to the mission and teachings of the Catholic Church. Apply by emailing your cover letter and resume to jobs@arch-no.org.

Employer: Earthjustice

Location: Hybrid or remote; salary band listed for New Orleans, LA

Hybrid or remote; salary band listed for Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)

Salary (New Orleans): $91,400 – $101,500/year

Lead audience-focused editing for the nation’s leading environmental law nonprofit, supervising two writers and shaping content strategy across email, social, and web. Ideal for someone with 7+ years of pro writing/editing, management experience, and a passion for climate and environmental justice, with strong pay and comprehensive benefits.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, pull a few strong clips or samples, and hit apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.