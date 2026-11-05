🏗️ New Orleans Architecture & Engineering – Several Roles Open Now

New Orleans is busy with infrastructure, public safety, and product design work right now. If you’re an engineer or tech who likes hands-on problem solving, there’s a nice mix of field and office roles open.

Employer: divcon

divcon Location: New Orleans, LA (travel 50–60%)

(travel 50–60%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior building automation role leading Delta Controls DDC design, programming, and commissioning for large data centers and mission‑critical sites. Good fit if you have 10+ years in controls, are strong with GCL+ and enteliWEB, and want leadership plus heavy field work.

Also listed here: Lead Field DDC Engineer – Divcon Controls (Indeed) – same role, different posting.

Employer: Intralox

Location: New Orleans, LA (on-site, some travel)

(on-site, some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early‑career mechanical role (0–5 years) designing and testing new mechanical and electro‑mechanical systems for next‑gen conveyance products. Great for a BSME with 3D CAD skills who wants hands-on prototyping, testing, and exposure to controls/automation.

Employer: TLC Engineering Solutions

Location: New Orleans, LA 70170

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Experienced mechanical engineer role in an architectural/engineering consulting setting, working projects from concept through construction. You’ll use Revit, coordinate with multiple disciplines, and have a defined career path plus benefits like 401(k) match, bonuses, and flexible schedules.

Employer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: New Orleans, LA (plus other district options)

(plus other district options) Type: Permanent, full-time (Federal)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Journey‑level navigation/civil engineer role working on locks, dams, gates, and channels for inland navigation systems. Federal position with potential PCS allowances or incentives, 1‑year probation, and long‑term infrastructure work.

Employer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – New Orleans District

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Permanent, full-time (Direct Hire)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Structural civil engineer role focused on New Orleans District projects. Hires through Direct Hire Authority, with a 1‑year probation and federal benefits. Good fit if you want stable public‑sector work on major regional structures.

Employer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – New Orleans District

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Permanent (Federal)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Leadership role in coastal and hydraulic engineering, guiding the hydrology, hydraulics, and coastal branch. You’ll align team work plans with the district’s mission and oversee complex coastal projects; ideal for a seasoned hydraulic/coastal engineer.

Employer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – New Orleans District

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Permanent, full-time (Direct Hire)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Hydraulic engineer role doing hydraulic, hydrologic, coastal, and environmental designs and analyses. You’ll also coordinate and review work from other engineers and techs—good if you like modeling water systems and coastal protection.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: New Orleans, LA or other TX/LA cities

or other TX/LA cities Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Not listed

High‑level environmental/air quality leadership role for someone with 12+ years in permitting and compliance. You’ll lead the Texas & Gulf Coast Air Quality practice, manage major clients, drive business development, and mentor a regional team.

Employer: Serco

Location: NAS JRB New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, varies by locality (Service Contract Act)

Hands‑on field tech role supporting U.S. Navy public safety systems like CCTV, access control, intrusion detection, and vehicle barriers. Requires U.S. citizenship, ability to get a DoD Secret clearance, and 2+ years in electronics or security systems.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—engineering roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.