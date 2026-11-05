📋 New Orleans admin & clerical openings with multiple employers

New Orleans has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, especially in healthcare and education. If you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like helping things run smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This front desk role is all about greeting patients, checking them in, verifying insurance, and collecting co-pays. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service or medical office experience and want to get your foot in the door with a major health system.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced admin role supporting medical staff leadership with credentialing, meetings, and policy documentation. Best for someone with 5 years related experience (or 2+ with a bachelor’s) who likes detailed, confidential work and coordinating lots of moving parts.

Employer: Hancock Capital, LLC

Location: New Orleans, LA (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $40,000–$50,000/year + performance bonus

Small commercial real estate firm looking for a detail‑oriented admin who also enjoys research and spreadsheets. Great if you want close mentorship from a business owner and room to grow in real estate and business operations.

Employer: LSU Health Sciences Center – New Orleans / Louisiana State University

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Part-time (student position)

Salary: Not listed

Admin and project support role in an academic health office. You must be currently enrolled at least part-time and in good standing at a high school, college, or vocational school—nice campus job if you want office experience while in school.

Employer: LCMC Health Corporate

Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Behind‑the‑scenes role making sure providers are properly enrolled and credentialed with insurance payors. Good match if you’re highly organized, love tracking details and deadlines, and have a HS diploma/GED or 2+ years in admin, billing, or credentialing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.