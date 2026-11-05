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New Orleans
📋 New Orleans admin & clerical openings with multiple employers
4 days ago
New Orleans has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, especially in healthcare and education. If you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like helping things run smoothly, these are worth a look.
Patient Access Rep – Benson Cancer Center (Part Time)
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This front desk role is all about greeting patients, checking them in, verifying insurance, and collecting co-pays. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service or medical office experience and want to get your foot in the door with a major health system.
Medical Staff Specialist – Baptist
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced admin role supporting medical staff leadership with credentialing, meetings, and policy documentation. Best for someone with 5 years related experience (or 2+ with a bachelor’s) who likes detailed, confidential work and coordinating lots of moving parts.
Administrative & Research Assistant
- Employer: Hancock Capital, LLC
- Location: New Orleans, LA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $40,000–$50,000/year + performance bonus
Small commercial real estate firm looking for a detail‑oriented admin who also enjoys research and spreadsheets. Great if you want close mentorship from a business owner and room to grow in real estate and business operations.
Student Worker – Interprofessional Education & Collaborative Practice
- Employer: LSU Health Sciences Center – New Orleans / Louisiana State University
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Part-time (student position)
- Salary: Not listed
Admin and project support role in an academic health office. You must be currently enrolled at least part-time and in good standing at a high school, college, or vocational school—nice campus job if you want office experience while in school.
System Payor Enrollment Specialist (Days)
- Employer: LCMC Health Corporate
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Behind‑the‑scenes role making sure providers are properly enrolled and credentialed with insurance payors. Good match if you’re highly organized, love tracking details and deadlines, and have a HS diploma/GED or 2+ years in admin, billing, or credentialing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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