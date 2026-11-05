🐶 Gentle, Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in New Orleans

New Orleans has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each of these pups has their own story and is ready for a safe, loving home.

Status: Adoptable, currently in foster care

Adoptable, currently in foster care Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

About Sky:

Sky is described as sweet, gentle, and friendly. She loves meeting new people and already knows how to sit. She’s eager to learn more tricks and enjoys quiet time, calm walks, and cozy cuddles. Sky is dreaming of a forever home where she can share all her love and be a loyal companion.

If you’re looking for a calm, loving dog to add joy and friendship to your life, Sky may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 38 lbs

About 38 lbs Shelter/Rescue: ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans)

Phone: Not listed (please contact ARNO through the website listing)

About Duchess:

Duchess is a loving Frenchie who wants nothing more than to be close to her people. She enjoys playing with other dogs and is just as happy relaxing quietly by your side. Her favorite job is being a warm lap companion and soaking up affection.

If you want a dog who will stick by you and enjoy simple pleasures like playtime and snuggles, Duchess could be your girl.

👉 Meet Duchess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Louisiana SPCA - New Orleans Campus

Phone: (504) 368-5191

About Rizzoli:

Rizzoli is a young pit bull mix at the Louisiana SPCA’s New Orleans Campus. She has a striking black-and-white coat and is at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. For full details on her personality, training, and any special needs, please check her online profile or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Rizzoli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near New Orleans, LA, please consider visiting these organizations, calling about a dog who caught your eye, or sharing this page with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just one share away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.