⚖️ New Orleans legal jobs: multiple roles from $95K+

New Orleans is busy on the legal side right now, especially for labor & employment and partner-level talent. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Tulane University

Tulane University Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with the General Counsel on labor and employment, Title IX, student affairs, NCAA compliance, and litigation. You’ll advise senior leadership, handle agency matters, and need a J.D., active Louisiana license, and 3+ years of labor law experience.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a 90+ year New Orleans firm)

(for a 90+ year New Orleans firm) Location: New Orleans, LA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $95,000–$160,000+ DOE

Join a long-established firm handling labor and employment litigation for employers in state and federal court. You’ll manage cases end-to-end, get medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, bonuses, PTO, and need 2+ years’ L&E experience plus active LA Bar.

Employer: Platinum Legal Search Group, LLC (for an Am Law 200 firm)

(for an Am Law 200 firm) Location: New Orleans, LA / Gulf Coast market

Type: Full-time, partner-level

Salary: Competitive, based on portable book (not listed)

National Am Law 200 firm seeking lateral partners and practice groups with a portable book of business in areas like corporate, litigation, labor & employment, energy, healthcare, IP, and more. Built for entrepreneurial partners who want a collaborative national platform and strong cross-selling support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend who might be a fit. New roles pop up often, so it pays to check back regularly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.