📅 Teen winter art class with local artist

Teens can unwind and get creative at a Winter Art Class with local artist Edith Gioseffi.

You’ll make winter-inspired art, and all supplies are provided. No prior art experience is needed.

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Who: Students in grades 6–12 (teens)

Students in (teens) Location: New Milford Public Library – Large Meeting Room

If you have a teen who loves art (or just wants to try something new), this is a simple, low-pressure way to spend an hour after school. Check with New Milford Public Library for any registration details.