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New Milford
📅 Teen winter art class at New Milford Library
4 days ago
📅 Teen winter art class with local artist
Teens can unwind and get creative at a Winter Art Class with local artist Edith Gioseffi.
You’ll make winter-inspired art, and all supplies are provided. No prior art experience is needed.
- Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026
- Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm
- Who: Students in grades 6–12 (teens)
- Location: New Milford Public Library – Large Meeting Room
If you have a teen who loves art (or just wants to try something new), this is a simple, low-pressure way to spend an hour after school. Check with New Milford Public Library for any registration details.
More Info: TEEN Winter art class - LibCal - ...
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