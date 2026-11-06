🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in New Milford

New Milford has some truly special dogs waiting for loving homes. Each one below is already in rescue care and hoping to meet their forever family soon.

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Retriever mix

Great Pyrenees / Retriever mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: beCAUSE 4 PAWS Animal Rescue

Contact: (860) 799-6690

Elsa is a gentle, affectionate girl who loves people of all ages and gets along well with other dogs. She enjoys walks around the neighborhood, greeting everyone kindly, and then curling up for couch cuddles with her favorite person. She is fully house trained and leash trained, and will relax in a crate if needed, though she usually doesn’t need one. Elsa sounds like a wonderful match for many types of families looking for a calm, loving companion.

👉 Meet Elsa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever / Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $525

Shelter: beCAUSE 4 PAWS Animal Rescue

Contact: (860) 799-6690

Espresso is a standout puppy—her foster family says she’s as close to perfect as they come. She loves chew toys and hanging out with her favorite person, and she’s described as a great mix of playful and calm. She spends quiet time in her crate, is doing well with house training, and is practicing her leash manners. A steady routine will help her keep learning and thriving.

👉 Meet Espresso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / medium Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier / medium Terrier mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Special note: Deaf; learning hand signals

Shelter: beCAUSE 4 PAWS Animal Rescue

Contact: (860) 799-6690

Mirabella is a gorgeous, smart, and loving young dog who happens to be 100% deaf. She’s learning to communicate through hand signals and visual cues and already knows “sit.” Mirabella walks nicely on a leash, adores affection, and has a big love for squeaky toys. She’s also happy to curl up in a soft bed for a cozy nap. She is described as wonderful with others and is ready for a family who can continue her training and enjoy her sweet personality.

👉 Meet Mirabella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Retriever mix

Shepherd / Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $525

Shelter: beCAUSE 4 PAWS Animal Rescue

Contact: (860) 799-6690

Bartok is a handsome puppy with a silky black coat and a sweet face. He’s described as smart and loyal, and he does best with consistency. Bartok loves children and other dogs, and is a bit curious about cats. He spends quiet time in his crate and is doing very well with house training and leash training, while also working on his puppy manners. He’ll thrive with a family ready to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Bartok and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Retriever mix

Shepherd / Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $525

Shelter: beCAUSE 4 PAWS Animal Rescue

Contact: (860) 799-6690

Poe is another adorable pup from the same litter, full of charm and puppy antics. Like his brothers, he is smart, loyal, and does best with a steady routine. He enjoys the company of children and other dogs and is a little curious about cats. Poe spends quiet time in his crate and is doing well with house and leash training, plus practicing his puppy manners. He’s ready for a family who will help him learn and grow.

👉 Meet Poe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Retriever mix

Shepherd / Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $525

Shelter: beCAUSE 4 PAWS Animal Rescue

Contact: (860) 799-6690

Fang is a sweet, handsome puppy with an adorable face and gentle nature. He’s described as having a wonderful personality and will likely win you over quickly. Like his brothers, he is smart and loyal, enjoys children and other dogs, and is a bit curious about cats. Fang spends quiet time in his crate and is doing very well with house and leash training, plus working on his puppy manners. He’s looking for a family ready to guide him into adulthood.

👉 Meet Fang and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near New Milford, CT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call beCAUSE 4 PAWS Animal Rescue at (860) 799-6690 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.