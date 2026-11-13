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In New Mexico’s Oil Country, People Ask: What Happened to Our Water and Air?
By Jerry Redfern,8 days ago
“Nobody ever worried about water when I was growing up.”. Diane Denish, New Mexico’s lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2011, was reminiscing during a chat on her front patio in Albuquerque. Birds chirped and mature trees shaded her home. A nearby park offered five acres of green grass and trees, keeping signs of the state’s ongoing drought at bay.
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