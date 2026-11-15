Espanola has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are looking for safe, loving homes where they can learn, play, and be part of the family.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Program: Paws in the Pen 4-week training program

Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society

Phone: (505) 753-8662

Mylo is getting ready to be “paw-roled” from the special Paws in the Pen program, where he works one-on-one with inmate trainers. During this 4-week course, he practices potty training, crate training, basic cues, and everyday manners. Graduates go home with a biothane leash and collar, plus a solid foundation of skills to help them settle into a new home.

If you’re looking for a young dog who’s already started on training, Mylo could be a great match.

👉 Meet Mylo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: About 1 year (young)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

House-trained: Yes

Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society

Phone: (505) 753-8662

Venus is a sweet young girl who’s ready to blossom in a patient, loving home. She was surrendered through no fault of her own—her previous owner was worried about aggressive neighborhood dogs targeting her through the fence. She was kept outdoors before, but she’s already house-trained and eager to enjoy indoor family life.

Venus will do best with someone who can go slow, help her feel safe, and show her what it means to be part of the family. 👉 Meet Venus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society

Phone: (505) 753-8662

Vesper is a young brindle beauty looking for a fresh start. As a medium mixed-breed girl, she’s a great size for many homes and lifestyles. The shelter can share more about her personality, energy level, and what kind of home they think will fit her best.

If you’re open to meeting a lovely mystery mix and letting her win you over in person, Vesper might be your match.

👉 Meet Vesper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever (purebred black Lab)

Age: About 1 year (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption Fee: $150

Type: For Adoption by Private Owner (Espanola, NM)

Oakley is a sweet, loving, and smart young black Lab with lots of energy. He needs an active home that can give him plenty of physical and mental exercise and continue his positive reinforcement training. His current family is looking for someone who truly enjoys an active lifestyle—maybe a hiker, runner, or a person with a big fenced yard and a strong commitment to playing fetch and brain games.

If you’ve been wanting a classic Lab buddy to join you on adventures, Oakley could be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Espanola, NM, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links with friends and family. A quick call or click could be the start of their new life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.