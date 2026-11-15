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🐱 Adoptable Cats Near Espanola — Meet Your New Best Friend
Espanola has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at the Espanola Valley Humane Society and are ready to meet you.
Jody
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (505) 753-8662
Jody is a handsome young brown tabby-type boy looking for a fresh start in a forever home.
👉 Meet Jody and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (505) 753-8662
Koa is a sleek young black cat who would love a cozy window seat and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Koa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (505) 753-8662
Koda is an adult black kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a steady companion.
👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kairo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (505) 753-8662
Kairo is a young brown kitty with a soft coat and bright eyes, hoping for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Kairo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jean
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (505) 753-8662
Jean is a young all-black boy who would love a soft bed, some toys, and a person to love.
👉 Meet Jean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Espanola Valley Humane Society at (505) 753-8662 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.