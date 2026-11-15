Espanola has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at the Espanola Valley Humane Society and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society

Phone: (505) 753-8662

Jody is a handsome young brown tabby-type boy looking for a fresh start in a forever home.

👉 Meet Jody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society

Phone: (505) 753-8662

Koa is a sleek young black cat who would love a cozy window seat and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Koa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society

Phone: (505) 753-8662

Koda is an adult black kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a steady companion.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society

Phone: (505) 753-8662

Kairo is a young brown kitty with a soft coat and bright eyes, hoping for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Kairo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Espanola Valley Humane Society

Phone: (505) 753-8662

Jean is a young all-black boy who would love a soft bed, some toys, and a person to love.

👉 Meet Jean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Espanola Valley Humane Society at (505) 753-8662 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.