Española’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and serving your neighbors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 644 Riverside Drive, Española, NM 87532

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help with day-to-day restaurant operations: take orders, run the register, prep food, and keep the dining room and kitchen clean. Good fit if you’re 16+, like working on a team, and want perks like employee discounts, tuition help, and on-demand pay (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Denny’s

Location: Española, NM (in-person)

Type: Part-time / variable hours ( 10–30 hours/week )

Part-time / variable hours ( ) Pay: From $3.50/hour (likely plus tips)

Welcome guests, take orders, run food and drinks, and handle payments using the POS system. Great if you enjoy talking with people and want a flexible schedule and employee discount while building restaurant and customer service skills.

Employer: Denny’s

Location: Española, NM (in-person)

Type: Part-time / full-time potential ( 15–40 hours/week )

Part-time / full-time potential ( ) Pay: From $16.00/hour

Work on the line cooking menu items to spec, keeping your station clean, and following food safety rules. Solid option if you have some kitchen experience or want to grow your skills with paid training, a flexible schedule, and an employee discount.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.