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Española
🏥 Española NM Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Home Health Roles
12 days ago
Española’s home health scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like one‑on‑one care. These roles are all about helping people stay safe and independent at home.
Physical Therapist Assistant (Home Health)
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Española, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports a Physical Therapist to deliver in‑home rehab for elderly and disabled clients. You’ll help with mobility, strength, and balance work, teach home exercises, and document care in an electronic system.
Executive Director of Nursing – Home Health and Hospice
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Española, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN leader role overseeing home health and hospice operations. You’ll guide clinical teams, manage budgets and quality programs, and make sure care is safe, compliant, and survey‑ready.
Home Health Physical Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Española, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on PTA job focused on helping seniors and people with disabilities gain strength and independence at home. You’ll carry out PT treatment plans, track progress, and work closely with an interdisciplinary care team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have related openings or room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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