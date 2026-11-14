Española’s home health scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like one‑on‑one care. These roles are all about helping people stay safe and independent at home.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Española, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a Physical Therapist to deliver in‑home rehab for elderly and disabled clients. You’ll help with mobility, strength, and balance work, teach home exercises, and document care in an electronic system.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Española, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN leader role overseeing home health and hospice operations. You’ll guide clinical teams, manage budgets and quality programs, and make sure care is safe, compliant, and survey‑ready.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Affinity Home Health Care Inc Location: Española, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on PTA job focused on helping seniors and people with disabilities gain strength and independence at home. You’ll carry out PT treatment plans, track progress, and work closely with an interdisciplinary care team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have related openings or room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.