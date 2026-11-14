undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Cannon AFB IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
Cannon AFB is busy right now, especially for cleared IT and cyber pros. If you’ve got Security+ and DoD experience, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.
Cyber Systems Security Engineering – AFSOC ACS
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Cannon AFB, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,900 – $135,500 per year
Lead cyber defense work for the AFSOC ACS program, hardening Windows/Linux, managing patches, and supporting RMF/C&A with ACAS and ESS tools. Needs US citizenship, ability to get a Secret clearance, Security+ (or higher IAT II), and 3+ years of cybersecurity or systems admin experience.
Note: A second posting for this same role exists under a different link; it’s the same position.
IT Functional System Specialist – System Support (Secret Clearance)
- Employer: M1 Support Services
- Location: Cannon AFB, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on admin role keeping T-38 functional computer systems and networks running at top performance. You’ll install, configure, and repair hardware/software, manage servers and user accounts, and act as the Information Assurance lead. Requires Secret clearance, Security+ and CompTIA A+, and 5–10 years of IT or networking experience.
If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, update your resume, and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.