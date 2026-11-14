Cannon AFB is busy right now, especially for cleared IT and cyber pros. If you’ve got Security+ and DoD experience, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Cannon AFB, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,900 – $135,500 per year

Lead cyber defense work for the AFSOC ACS program, hardening Windows/Linux, managing patches, and supporting RMF/C&A with ACAS and ESS tools. Needs US citizenship, ability to get a Secret clearance, Security+ (or higher IAT II), and 3+ years of cybersecurity or systems admin experience.

Note: A second posting for this same role exists under a different link; it’s the same position.

Employer: M1 Support Services

Location: Cannon AFB, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on admin role keeping T-38 functional computer systems and networks running at top performance. You’ll install, configure, and repair hardware/software, manage servers and user accounts, and act as the Information Assurance lead. Requires Secret clearance, Security+ and CompTIA A+, and 5–10 years of IT or networking experience.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, update your resume, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.