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Mckinley County
District College, Career, and Job Fair on Nov. 17
9 days ago
Gallup McKinley County Schools will hold a District College, Career, and Job Fair for Fall 2026 on November 17 at Miyamura High School. Session 1 runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Session 2 runs from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with lunch provided. Students can meet with colleges, universities, and career representatives to explore programs, scholarships, and career paths.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Gallup McKinley County Schools
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